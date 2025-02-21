CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 4,145 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 51.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 25.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNP opened at $33.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $34.17.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.28%.

CNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.50 price target on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.46.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

