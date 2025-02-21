CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 477 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $470.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST stock opened at $203.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.01 and a 52-week high of $400.88.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $748.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.59 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 17.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 12.56%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.