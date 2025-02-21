CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 847 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Veralto were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veralto by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veralto by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,129,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Veralto by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Veralto by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TigerOak Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLTO stock opened at $97.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.92. Veralto Co. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $115.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.70 and its 200 day moving average is $105.99.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 49.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.17%.

VLTO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.55.

In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $46,114.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,795.60. This trade represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

