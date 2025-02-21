CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,922 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CFG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:CFG opened at $46.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.10. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.30 and a one year high of $49.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.