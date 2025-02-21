CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $160.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.23 and a 1 year high of $167.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 24.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $1.515 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 135.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. StockNews.com raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

