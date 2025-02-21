CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GRMN. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 48,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after acquiring an additional 30,598 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 1,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total transaction of $366,270.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,743,019.88. This trade represents a 6.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Garmin from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Garmin from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Garmin from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Garmin to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $164.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.67.

Garmin Stock Performance

NYSE:GRMN opened at $228.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.99 and its 200 day moving average is $194.84. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $128.89 and a fifty-two week high of $246.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.51. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 25.48%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.07%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Stories

