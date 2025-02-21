CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,467 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 67,741 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,787,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 15,234 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Linda B. Rutherford sold 3,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $132,405.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,534.40. This represents a 4.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $29.50 price objective (down from $31.50) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE LUV opened at $30.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average is $30.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $36.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The airline reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 1.69%. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.