CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $793,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,480,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $459.22.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.9 %

ULTA stock opened at $366.68 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.17 and a twelve month high of $574.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.56.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.