Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 26.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,782,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $787,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,919 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 795,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,354,000 after purchasing an additional 18,192 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 534,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,736,000 after acquiring an additional 61,801 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,619,000 after acquiring an additional 147,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 427,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,445,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

CINF stock opened at $135.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $109.93 and a one year high of $161.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.68.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 9.01%. On average, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.19 per share, with a total value of $157,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,566,855. This represents a 1.87 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CINF. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

