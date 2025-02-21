Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 38.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $123.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Cloudflare from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.28.

Cloudflare Stock Down 2.5 %

Cloudflare stock opened at $156.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.57. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.24 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -711.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 2,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total transaction of $326,648.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,131,082.08. This represents a 1.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,118 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $3,697,925.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,212,582.70. This trade represents a 16.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 533,297 shares of company stock valued at $62,604,696 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

