CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Stake Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. CWM LLC raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 53.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 26.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CNO stock opened at $40.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.64. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $42.02.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.25. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 17.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $168,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,328.96. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

