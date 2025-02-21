CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $42,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of CONMED by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of CONMED by 36.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CONMED by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of CONMED by 26.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, bLong Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter worth $226,000.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED Price Performance

NYSE:CNMD opened at $61.33 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $60.74 and a one year high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.77.

CONMED Announces Dividend

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. CONMED had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CONMED from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $97.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CONMED

About CONMED

(Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.