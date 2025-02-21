Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 26,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Deere & Company by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 46,892.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 772,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,218,000 after purchasing an additional 770,451 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. The trade was a 24.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of DE opened at $496.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $451.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $419.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $515.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 28.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DE. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $546.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $454.65.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

