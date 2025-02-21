Denali Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:DECAU) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Should You Buy?

Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DECAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.15 and last traded at $12.00. Approximately 12,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 186% from the average daily volume of 4,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.
Denali Capital Acquisition Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average is $11.66.
About Denali Capital Acquisition
Denali Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to complete a business combination with companies primarily operating in the technology, consumer services, and hospitality sectors.
