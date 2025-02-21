DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 608,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,695,000 after acquiring an additional 330,136 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $3,759,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 894.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,715,000 after acquiring an additional 167,158 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOCU. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DocuSign from $62.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $625,232.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,058,993.48. This represents a 7.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 15,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.78, for a total value of $1,524,194.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,394,510.78. The trade was a 15.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 693,773 shares of company stock worth $66,727,926 in the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign Trading Down 0.6 %

DOCU stock opened at $86.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.89. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $107.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.20.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

