Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of D. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,175 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 10,324.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,250,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,220 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 7,438.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,483,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,297,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,559,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,620,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,653,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,688 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.58.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $56.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.32. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

