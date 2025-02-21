Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.4% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 401,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $77,515,000 after purchasing an additional 44,615 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $651,000. Tairen Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,177.9% during the second quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 1,768,335 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $341,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,959 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,209,547 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $426,995,000 after buying an additional 55,851 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 32.3% in the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,036,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,159,070. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,852 shares of company stock valued at $9,324,151. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.74.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $222.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

