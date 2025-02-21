Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,633 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,085 shares during the period. Apple makes up 8.1% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bull Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in shares of Apple by 88.9% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total transaction of $24,997,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 389,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,474,301.68. This trade represents a 20.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Apple to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Apple from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $211.84 to $200.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.52.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $245.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.29. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

