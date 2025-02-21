East Side Games Group (OTC:EAGRF) Trading Up 7.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of East Side Games Group Inc. (OTC:EAGRF – Get Free Report) were up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 7,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

East Side Games Group Stock Up 7.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.47.

About East Side Games Group

East Side Games Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and publishes free-to-play mobile games in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It also develops IdleKit, a proprietary game framework that allows developing of narrative-driven idle games. The company also engages in the sale of in-game virtual items through in-app purchases.

