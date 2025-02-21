ENAV (OTCMKTS:EENNF) Stock Price Down 24.8% – What’s Next?

ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 24.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.52. Approximately 6,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average is $4.54.

ENAV S.p.A. provides air traffic control and management, and other air navigation services in Italy, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Air Navigation Services, Maintenance Services, and AIM Software Solutions. The company also offers technical management and maintenance services for air traffic control equipment and systems, as well as for air infrastructure; and develops software solutions for the management of aeronautical information and air traffic, as well as provides related commercial and maintenance services.

