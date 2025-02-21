EverGen Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:EVGIF) Trading Down 15.2% – What’s Next?

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVGIF – Get Free Report) shares fell 15.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.66. 1,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

EverGen Infrastructure Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.28.

About EverGen Infrastructure

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. acquires, develops, builds, owns, and operates a portfolio of renewable natural gas (RNG), waste to energy, and related infrastructure projects in Canada and North America. It operates through RNG production; and Organic Waste and Composting segments. The company operates the Fraser Valley Biogas project, an anaerobic digestion facility that utilizes local agriculture and commercial food processing waste to generate renewable natural gas and renewable fertilizer; and Sea to Sky Soils project, which processes organics to produce stable compost.

