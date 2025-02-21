Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 19,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 24,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 2,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.13.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $6,870,532.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,832 shares in the company, valued at $52,329,576.64. The trade was a 11.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total transaction of $232,950.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,191.15. This represents a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,609 shares of company stock worth $21,809,990 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $186.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $131.55 and a one year high of $208.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

