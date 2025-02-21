Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG) Stake Raised by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 84.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Evergy were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Evergy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Evergy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.36.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of EVRG opened at $67.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.11 and its 200-day moving average is $61.78. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.60 and a fifty-two week high of $67.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

