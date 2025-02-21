Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Position Raised by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 9,981 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,735,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,554,000 after buying an additional 510,582 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 31,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 10,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $192,507.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,496.46. This represents a 12.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

ES stock opened at $63.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $54.75 and a twelve month high of $69.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.12 and a 200-day moving average of $62.55.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 6.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7525 per share. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.30%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

