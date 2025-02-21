Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 808,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 240,741 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.44% of Exact Sciences worth $45,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after acquiring an additional 36,505 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1,153.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 187,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after acquiring an additional 172,821 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,083,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 335,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,868,000 after acquiring an additional 125,192 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $49.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.32 and a beta of 1.24. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $79.62.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $713.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.45 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.06.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

