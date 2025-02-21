Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Holdings Raised by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,995 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 676.2% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 163 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 709.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. Baird R W raised Expedia Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.64.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $205.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.25 and a fifty-two week high of $207.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.93. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.82.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 52.41%. Analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total transaction of $1,028,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,325,061.40. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $1,697,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,505 shares in the company, valued at $26,912,563.95. This trade represents a 5.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,900. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

