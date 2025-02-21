Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP reduced its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $155.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.02 and a 12 month high of $184.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $1,110,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,286.90. This trade represents a 31.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Stories

