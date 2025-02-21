FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,932,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $888,603,000 after buying an additional 42,303 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,376 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 12.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,867,000 after purchasing an additional 52,741 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 340,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,653,000 after purchasing an additional 59,173 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $503.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $503.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $453.23.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of FDS opened at $466.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $469.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $459.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $391.84 and a 1-year high of $499.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $568.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.14 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 24.16%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

