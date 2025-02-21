Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (BATS:FDRV) Trading 9.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (BATS:FDRV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.72 and last traded at $14.66. 13,049 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average of $13.53.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (BATS:FDRV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 49,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 2.00% of Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (FDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of companies that are involved in the production of electric and\u002For autonomous vehicles or other initiatives regarding the future of transportation.

