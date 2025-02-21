First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Holdings Raised by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $640,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC lifted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 24,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

FMHI opened at $48.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.33 and its 200-day moving average is $48.80. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a one year low of $47.33 and a one year high of $49.51.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

