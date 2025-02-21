Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Position Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 228.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 15.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 395,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,216,000 after acquiring an additional 51,690 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 11.2% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth $80,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on FTV shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.64.

Fortive Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $81.94 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $66.15 and a 52-week high of $87.10. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.14 and its 200-day moving average is $75.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

Fortive Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.