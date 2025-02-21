Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL) Shares Up 1.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $14.15. 5,695 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 93,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.86.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

fossil group, inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods and wearables. with our newest owned brand, misfit, we’re bringing style and technology to the high-growth connected space.

