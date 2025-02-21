Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULTP) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.02 and last traded at $20.10. 4,881 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 10,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.17.

Fulton Financial Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.71.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.3203 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

