FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Trisura Group Issued By Cormark

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trisura Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.16 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.13. The consensus estimate for Trisura Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s FY2026 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

TSU has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Trisura Group from C$64.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.00.

Trisura Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:TSU opened at C$35.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.69. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of C$31.74 and a 1 year high of C$46.75.

About Trisura Group

(Get Free Report)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.