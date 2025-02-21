Global X Uranium Index ETF (TSE:HURA) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Global X Uranium Index ETF (TSE:HURA – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$33.00 and last traded at C$33.07. 3,846 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 5,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.54.

Global X Uranium Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.01.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.