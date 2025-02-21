Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Stock Position Lifted by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the third quarter valued at $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ETHE opened at $22.99 on Friday. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $36.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.60.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Company Profile

