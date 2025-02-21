Green Alpha Advisors LLC Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Center Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Clark & Stuart Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $2,184,000. Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 12,573 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,079,000 after buying an additional 8,229 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $245.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective (down from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Apple to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apple from $273.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total transaction of $24,997,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 389,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,474,301.68. This represents a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

