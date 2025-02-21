GreenX Metals (LON:GRX) Shares Down 2.6% – Time to Sell?

GreenX Metals Limited (LON:GRX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.48). Approximately 10,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 23,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.49).
GreenX Metals Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 36.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 37.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £219.99 million, a P/E ratio of -48.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.
About GreenX Metals
GreenX Metals Limited engages in the exploration for and evaluation of arctic rift copper project in Greenland. The company was incorporated in 1957 and is based in Perth, Australia. GreenX Metals Limited operates as a subsidiary of BNP Paribas Nominees PTY Ltd Acf Clearstream.
