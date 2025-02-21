HAL Trust (OTC:HALFF) Stock Price Down 1.6% – What’s Next?

HAL Trust (OTC:HALFF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $120.99 and last traded at $120.99. Approximately 541 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.00.

HAL Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.37.

HAL Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HAL Trust, together with its subsidiaries, operates through multi-sectors in Europe, the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Unquoted, Quoted Minority Interests, Real Estates, and Liquid Portfolio segments. It engages in production of composite panels; residential construction, utility construction, project development, and renovation activities; supply of timber products and building materials; and develop, distributes, and e-commerce computer gaming equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HAL Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HAL Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.