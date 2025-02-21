Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Holdings Reduced by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAS. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 103,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matthew Edward Austin sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $111,773.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,029.68. This trade represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Trading Up 13.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $69.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.13. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.63 and a 1-year high of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.64.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 47.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

