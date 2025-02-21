HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $392.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $406.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $384.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.67.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $321.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.08. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.98 and a fifty-two week high of $417.14. The firm has a market cap of $79.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 586.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.02%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 9,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $3,075,250.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,757.08. The trade was a 38.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

