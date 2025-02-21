Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Stock Position Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Hess worth $43,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 22,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Price Performance

Shares of HES stock opened at $151.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $123.79 and a 12 month high of $163.98. The company has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 21.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HES. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hess from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Hess from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $151.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Pickering Energy Partners raised Hess to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HES

Hess Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.