HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,261,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,798 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $44,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,845,000 after acquiring an additional 33,373 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,927,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In other news, CFO Atanas H. Atanasov acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $265,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,348.92. This represents a 10.78 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

NYSE:DINO opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.34. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $33.47 and a twelve month high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.11). HF Sinclair had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DINO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DINO

About HF Sinclair

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.