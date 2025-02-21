Highview Capital Management LLC DE Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,912 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bernstein Bank upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $112.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.52. The stock has a market cap of $492.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $102.88 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

