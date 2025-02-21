H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in H&R Block by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,936,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,735,000 after purchasing an additional 255,354 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,735,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,527,000 after acquiring an additional 476,892 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 884,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,748,000 after acquiring an additional 107,450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 3.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 754,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,935,000 after acquiring an additional 25,234 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 29.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 698,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,364,000 after acquiring an additional 156,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

HRB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $52.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.39. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.64 and a 1 year high of $68.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 179.15% and a net margin of 14.71%. On average, research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.32%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

