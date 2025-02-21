IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $11,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.4% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IDXX. Leerink Partnrs upgraded IDEXX Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Leerink Partners began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.75.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,645.28. This represents a 54.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total transaction of $1,397,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,242.34. This trade represents a 49.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,330 shares of company stock valued at $6,161,276. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $452.89 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $398.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $431.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.42.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

