Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 270 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $54,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bernstein Bank upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $112.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.60 and a 200 day moving average of $114.52. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $102.88 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $492.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

