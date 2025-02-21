Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Decreased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,224 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 137,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Intel from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

Intel Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $26.09 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $46.63. The firm has a market cap of $112.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average is $21.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

