Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Boosted by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,722 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3,505.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,923,684 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $68,590,000 after buying an additional 2,842,584 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 213,629 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 12,991 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 32.2% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 59,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $26.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.59. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

