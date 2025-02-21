iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $100.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.45.

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

IRTC opened at $112.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.92 and a twelve month high of $124.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.07.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.30. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. Equities research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other iRhythm Technologies news, insider Patrick Michael Murphy sold 2,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $214,037.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,236.03. This trade represents a 6.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

Further Reading

